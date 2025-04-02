Brandon Chrostowski to receive 2025 James Beard Foundation Impact Award

Brandon Chrostowski, founder and CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, will receive a 2025 James Beard Foundation Impact Award for his efforts in creating a more inclusive culinary environment, the EDWINS Board of Directors has announced.

Chrostowski is being honored for his leadership at the Cleveland-based nonprofit, which trains and employs formerly incarcerated individuals. The nonprofit offers not only culinary training but also hospitality and life skills training.

The James Beard Foundation Impact Awards were introduced this year and aim to honor people and organizations who are actively bettering the food system.

“This award is a recognition not only of the work we do at EDWINS but also of the power of belief — that everyone, no matter their past, deserves dignity, opportunity, and a seat at the table,” Chrostowski said in a statement. “In my opinion, one of the key benefits of receiving the award is the very large key it presents to open more doors for advancement in the industry. I’m happy to bring this home to Cleveland and will be rooting for all of the chefs who are nominated for an award this year.”

Chrostowski will be formally honored at the 2025 James Beard Awards Ceremony, held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago during the weekend of June 14.

In June of 2024, News 5 awarded Chrostowski with the Scripps Howard Fund's S.J. Dilenschneider Community Award and was presented with $10,000.

The S.J. Dilenschneider Community Award is given to an individual or group in a Scripps TV market who exemplifies the spirit of Dilenschneider and The E.W. Scripps Company. Civility, leadership, community spirit and mentorship are among the criteria for selecting the winner.

