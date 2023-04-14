Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School students dismissed due to unsubstantiated threat of violence

Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School students are being dismissed Friday due to a threat, and while the seriousness of the threat has not been substantiated, the district said it is acting out of an abundance of caution.

The staggered release began at 9 a.m. with student drivers being released first. Buses will begin transporting students home grade-by-grade under the oversight of public safety teams in partnership with building and district leaders, according to a statement on Facebook from the district.

The decision to dismiss the students was made out of the district officials’ desire to keep everyone safe and begin investigating the alleged threat.

News 5 has a crew en route to the high school; this story will be updated as more information is made available.

