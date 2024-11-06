Brecksville voters pass Issue 7, banning marijuana sales

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Nearly 1.9 million recreational marijuana sales have taken place at Ohio dispensaries since legalization three months ago, totaling over $143 million in sales.

While a majority of Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana last year, voters in one local city just agreed to prevent it from being sold there. Brecksville will join other communities that have banned recreational marijuana businesses.

Amplify in Bedford sells both recreational and medical marijuana, attracting customers from all over due to the limited number of nearby dispensaries.

“We're kind of seeing some, you know, from a little bit of everywhere. We're seeing some from out of state now as well,” said Sage Graham, general manager at Amplify.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2023, more than a dozen cities have banned businesses from selling it. On Tuesday, Brecksville became the latest to join that list.

Issue 7 passed with 56% support, preventing businesses from growing or selling marijuana within the city.

In 2017, voters also approved a ban on the growing, processing, and selling of medical marijuana, which Brecksville Mayor Daryl J. Kingston mentions in a statement to News 5 regarding Issue 7.

"I supported city council’s unanimous decision to bring this ballot initiative forward prohibiting the manufacturing, cultivation, and sales of marijuana in the city of Brecksville. Similar to the 2017 medicinal marijuana prohibition, we fully support the decision made by the community,” Read the statement.

Cities that ban pot also miss out on receiving 36% of the Recreational Cannabis Excise Tax from marijuana sales.

“The city is good financially; they are very smart with the way they use their money so, if council’s good with not losing a lot, then I think that’s great,” said a resident who voted to ban marijuana sales.

“If you’re of age and you’re using it properly you should be able to pick it up here and we should be able to gain from the sales,” said another resident who is not happy with the passing of Issue 7.

Dispensaries like Amplify are not shocked by the decision, but they feel for their customers.

“That's their choice. That's the whole process that they went through to get that. We’re happy to be here and thankful to Bedford for allowing us to do it,” Sage continued, “We just want to make sure people do have option, I know if I was them, I would wish It was closer.”

Though sales are banned in Brecksville, residents 21 and older can still have up to two and a half ounces of marijuana and 15 grams of extracts.