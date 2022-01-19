Breeze Airways debuts new airbus from Akron-Canton to Tampa beginning on May 4

GREEN, Ohio — Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline, is debuting the airline's Airbus A220 aircraft on 17 existing routes, including Akron Canton Airport.

Akron-Canton travelers will be among the first to have the opportunity to fly on the new aircraft to Tampa, Florida from May 4, 2022.

Breeze is offering its first-class seating, with an introductory fare of $99. The $99 fare is not available on all flights and must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2022 for travel through Sept. 6, 2022. The fare includes two checked bags, a carry-on bag and a personal item.

Breeze will have 15 A220-300s in service by the end of 2022 which will be used primarily for longer-haul flights, including transcontinental service.

The A220 will operate on the following routes:

Tampa, FL to:



Akron/Canton, OH (starting 5/4/22) ;

Charleston, SC (starting 5/4/22);

Louisville, KY (starting 5/4/22);

Norfolk, VA (starting 5/4/22);

Oklahoma City, OK (starting 5/4/22);

Richmond, VA (starting 5/4/22);

Tulsa, OK (starting 5/5/22);

Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR (starting 5/6/22)

Huntsville, AL (starting 5/6/22).

