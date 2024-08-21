Watch Now
Broadview Hts. police chase ends in crash

An overnight pursuit involving Broadview Heights police ended with a crash in Downtown Bedford.
CLEVELAND — An overnight pursuit involving Broadview Heights police and a pickup truck ended with a crash in Downtown Bedford.

News 5's overnight news tracker was on the scene Tuesday night and reported that police chased the pickup on Interstate 77 and Grant Ave. in Cuyahoga Heights.

The pursuit headed South on I-77 and ended in a crash between the pickup and a Broadview Heights cruiser in Cuyahoga County.

There is no further information on whether anyone was injured.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.

