Bronny James is in Cleveland!

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Charge and South Bay Lakers are going head to head this week, and bringing in fans is one player in particular.

Public Hall Cleveland was packed Friday night as the two G-League teams battled it out.

"We're here to cheer on the Charge. That's what we're here for," Joe Akosi said, surrounded by his family.

Ryan Nolan said he was there rooting for the Cleveland Charge as well, but South Bay Lakers Shooting Guard Bronny James is who brought him to the game.

"I just know there's going to be a lot of hype around the Lakers, so hopefully we can pull this out," he said.

Watley Turner also came to the game Friday night. It was his first Cleveland Charge game.

"I just want to come and support the best way I can," Turner added. "I saw him when he was younger. Now I get to see him when he's older, so it's gonna be a great game. Hopefully he gets enticed to maybe come this way one day."

If you're wondering who Bronny James is, he's the son of four-time NBA champion Lebron James.

Bronny was just assigned to the South Bay Lakers on Thursday after being shuffled back and forth between the G-League and the NBA this year.

Terrell and Taylor Husband came for the Cleveland Charge but said Bronny was one to watch this week.

"I rooted for his father when he first came so I wanna see what his son is like," Terrell said.

Although Bronny now plays for South Bay, fans tell me Cleveland will always welcome him with open arms.

"Cleveland loves you. He's always welcome here. It's like this will always be his home," Ryan shared.

The Cleveland Charge pulled a win on Friday with an ending score of 125-113.

The Cleveland Charge will play the South Bay Lakers again on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. in Public Hall Auditorium.