Brook Park businesses ready for new customers with Browns stadium move

BROOK PARK, Ohio — It's been one week since we learned of the Browns' plan to move to Brook Park and build a domed stadium. The team's decision has left fans across Northeast Ohio feeling a mix of emotions, as well as business owners.

While those in Cleveland worry they’ll lose sales, those in Brook Park are gearing up for new customers.

At Goody's, you’re guaranteed a classic, hearty breakfast with a side of comfort.

“We’re family-friendly, and that’s what you get out of this is comfort. I think that’s more important,” said owner Mike Skoutas.

For 18 years, Mike Skoutas' restaurant has been a local favorite. Now, with the restaurant located just a mile and a half from the potential new Browns stadium, it could soon become a pre-game hotspot.

“I couldn't imagine if it was local; that would be amazing,” Mike said.

Goody’s usually closes at 2 p.m. every day, but the excitement has Mike considering extending their hours to increase business.

Just five minutes down the road is Adam Radogna at his newly purchased pub.

“The stadium is less than three miles away? You know how busy this place is going to be,” Radogna said.

Radogna bought McJames Sports Pub back in June, and he plans to transform one half into an Italian restaurant while keeping the other as a sports bar. But with the stadium news, he’s speeding up the upgrades.

“When I found out, I was so excited. I was like, I can finally, you know, be successful in the city of Brook Park,” said Adam. “By the time the stadium is built and opens up, we’re going to be ready. It’s going to be even better because I’ll have time to get the renovations done.”

Paul Marnecheck, Brook Park’s commissioner of economic development, told News 5 that while the stadium deal isn’t finalized yet, the potential impact on local businesses is undeniable.

“The list of individuals this is going to benefit, we'd have to sit and really think through because there's this ripple on so many things,” Paul said.

If the stadium is built in Brook Park, Paul hopes to see 50 events a year, with up to 70,000 people per event. He adds that it will benefit not only Brook Park but also downtown Cleveland and other surrounding areas.

“This could lead to some truly historic investment in the region, including Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and RTA,” Paul continued. “It will also boost the construction trades and benefit downtown because we’ll have people coming here that wouldn’t have anyways.”

As for Mike at Goody’s, he hopes it all works out, not just for the business but for the city.

"It's a wonderful community, they'll see when it does come, they'll see the difference," Mike said.