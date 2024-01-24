Brook Park deli returns to national spotlight, again makes Yelp's top 100 places to eat

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A local restaurant is back in the national spotlight. A deli in Brook Park has made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024. Express Deli made the list at 13, that’s up from 41 in 2019 when the deli first made the list.

“It means a lot to me,” said Pierre Aboukhaled, who bought the deli 25 years ago. Aboukhaled, Lebanese-born, moved to the United States in 1976 from Kuwait. He spent years working as an engineer at GE. Now, he works alongside his son and wife, running the deli.

“This is a true mom and pop business,” said Aboukhaled.

Express Deli is tucked in a plaza on Smith Road in Brook Park. At lunchtime on Wednesday, the line was nearly out the door.

“It’s amazing,” said Sean Blasko, a regular customer.

Corned beef, pastrami and turkey wraps are just some of the wraps on the menu. But it’s not just any wrap here. Micho Aboukhaled works alongside his parents. He has led the expansion of the deli.

“The Reuben that’s our baby. It’s our corned beef, our seasoned sauerkraut, little bit of garlic and thousand island. It’s very untraditional; we serve it on pita bread. We break a lot of rules, but we’re okay with that, and our customers seem to love it,” said Micho Aboukhaled. The family uses a dash of their Lebanese heritage in the food they are serving up.

Mark Pariano, a chef, is a first-time customer after receiving a gift certificate for Express Deli from his brother.

“Very moist corned beef, it was phenomenal,” Pariano said. He said he plans to be back.

Pierre Aboukhaled said he is living the American Dream and is thankful for the community of Brook Park, which has supported his family for years.

Read about and see Yelp's Top 100 list here.