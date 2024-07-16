Brooklyn Centre woman using community garden to feed heart and soul

CLEVELAND — Fourteen percent of people living in Cuyahoga County live in a neighborhood that's considered a food desert. That's nearly 180,000 people living in higher-poverty areas where a grocery store is more than a half mile away for most.

But relief is blooming in one of those neighborhoods where one woman in Brooklyn Centre is using her garden to feed the hearts and souls of her community.

Harvesting anything takes time, work, and passion, all of which Ebonie Randle has for her community through her Shalom & Tranquility Garden.

“I'm allowed to use this amazing space to plant seeds in the hearts of those around me,” said Randle.

The idea came during the pandemic for a few reasons; one was to provide the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood with a source of fresh produce that would alleviate the challenges of living in a food desert.

“We have been 11 years without a grocery store in a neighborhood that has historically had a grocery store and so that impedes our ability to make healthier choices for ourselves,” said Randle

And it also creates a space for connection and revitalization.

“It's bringing pride back inside of community where people are not ashamed of where they live at because they have this bright spot,” said Randle.

The first year was a challenge, but quickly, the garden grew from one plot of land to five.

“We almost have all of the things that a community center has without the walls,” said Randle.

"Now they provide food, art, literally... so much more. Public officials and neighbors have noticed the impacts the garden has had on this generation as well as the next. So this is this is an economic issue and an environmental issue and she's taking it head on. I couldn't be more impressed.” said US Representative Shontel Brown.

Steve Burns has lived in his Brooklyn Center for 15 years; he says at one point, he was concerned about the safety of his kids, but now they’re at the garden every day helping out and learning.

“You see a lot more people in the community, more people coming together, cleaning up the community,” said Burns.

With each seed, Ebonie wants to see her neighborhood flourish higher than ever before.

“We don't have to go outside of our community to have the resources right here we are the resources,” said Randle.

According to Feeding America, more than 15% of people in Cuyahoga County were food insecure in 2022, meaning they don't have enough to eat or know where their next meal may come from.

