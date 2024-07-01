Brooklyn residents fed up after pride flags are stolen once again

BROOKLYN, Ohio — On the last day of Pride Month, Brooklyn residents are tired of their rainbow flags being stolen after they were taken once again over the weekend.

A flag is a symbol of unity.

“It was created in 1978 to show that there's love there's support, there's passion, there's acceptance, there's equality,” said Benjamin Mihalek, the leader of Brookyln’s LGBTQ Community.

So, for 15 years, those rainbow colors have been hanging from Bejamin’s home, where you’ll find many bright-colored flags. Over time, he and his partner started a flag program where they provided pride flags for anyone who wanted to show support as well.

“We started with 61 flags. This year, we gave out almost 250 flags,” Benjamin continued, “More people have reached out to understand the meaning of flags, understand the meaning of people to understand really just what the whole community is about."

Today, when you drive down Delora Avenue, you'll find lots of homes with those rainbow colors, including Lacey Clelland’s.

“We have a lot of gay family members and friends and neighbors and we support everyone,” said Clelland.

But some individuals are trying to take that pride away.

Thursday, News 5 spoke to a group of residents who said their flags were stolen multiple times.

Some Brooklyn residents on edge after pride flags stolen from homes

Then, last night, the thieves came again, taking Lacey’s along with others.

“I woke up this morning and my pride flag was missing,” said Lacey.

Lacey learned her flag was taken when her neighbor sent her door camera video, where if you look closely, you can see someone running with her flag in the background. While another individual fails to take her neighbors.

“I feel violated, because, I have other things besides a flag that you know mean stuff and I don't think that they should be coming on our property and taking something because they don't like it,” said Lacey.

News 5 reached out to Brooklyn police regarding the recants thefts, but they did not respond. On Thursday Mayor Ron Van Kirk said the police are investigating the matter and have some leads.

While many in the neighborhood hope the thieves stop, they aren’t letting them win. So, not even 24 hours later, each flag that was removed has already been replaced.

Now, off Delora Avenue, there are more flags than before, and they remind everyone that unity doesn’t just represent their flag but their community at its core.

“The community has now pushed even further together to well this isn't going to stop us now. We all want them. We all want to show support,” said Benjamin.

“We're strong. Delora is strong for sure. We have a good bunch of neighbors, and I’m just letting them know. Just be careful when you come back over because we'll be watching,” said Lacey.