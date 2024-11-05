Brown, Moreno wrap campaigns in Cuyahoga County with final appeal to voters

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With a hotly contested U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Ohio, both major party candidates wrapped up their campaigns in Cuyahoga County Monday with a final appeal to voters.

“Thank you for spending this final evening on the campaign trail with me,” Bernie Moreno (R) told supporters at a rally in Brecksville.

Earlier in the morning, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) said to volunteers and union workers, “We’re going to win because of all the work you’re doing. So thank you.”

Both candidates praised early voting turnout. Statewide, more than two million people, or one-third of eligible voters, have already cast their ballots. The numbers in Cuyahoga County had already surpassed 2020 turnout by Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve never seen anything like the enthusiasm in this state this year. That’s going to benefit my race for sure,” Brown told News 5.

Moreno said, “I think what you’re seeing is enthusiasm on both sides. And it’s going to come down to what vision of the country you have.”

Both candidates said they realize their race will be decided on election day.

Brown is seeking his fourth term as a U.S. Senator. The Democrat was first elected to the Ohio State House in 1974. He’s touted his political experience, and he says he has a knack for working across party lines.

“I’ve shown I’ve won elections in this state because I’ve fought for workers and I’ve fought for a stronger middle class. And elections are about contrast,” he said. “I’ve stood up for women’s health and I’ve stood up for workers. And Bernie clearly looks out for himself and his friends.”

Republican challenger Moreno, a Colombian immigrant who obtained U.S. citizenship at age 18, describes himself as a businessman and political newcomer. He told News 5 that he believes Ohio voters deserve new representation in Washington.

“[Brown] is incapable of explaining to the people of Ohio why he’s voted like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, because those people would not win a race in Ohio. Yet he is exactly like them when he goes to Washington, D.C.,” Moreno said.

Brown won his 2018 Senate race with 18 counties. In 2020, former President Donald Trump won nine of those counties back. In this election, Brown will likely need some Trump supporters to split their ticket.

He told News 5 that he’s confident with his odds. Moreno believes support for Trump will translate down the ballot.

Both candidates are urging all voters to cast their ballots.

“I don’t see any politics, particularly, left or right. It really is - whose side are you on?” said Brown.

Moreno said, “I don’t want a red wave tomorrow. I want a red, white and blue wave tomorrow. I want the nation to understand this nation is special.”

Whoever wins the Nov. 5 election will serve a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.