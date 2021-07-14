Browns' Baker Mayfield to hold second annual youth football camp next week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be hosting his second annual youth football ProCamp on July 21st.

The purpose is to teach kids in attendance fundamental football skills, build confidence in the campers and have the chance to meet and interact with Mayfield, who will be on-site for the entire camp and joined by a number of prep and college coaches from the Northeast Ohio area.

The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels that are in grades one through eight and will take place at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills.

It was also announced by ProCamps that Mayfield will be providing scholarships for a number of children from various Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.

The event will follow all CDC, state, and local guidelines on social distancing and the health and safety of all involved. For more information, visit bakermayfieldcamp.com

