Browns DE Takk McKinley carted off field in game against Raiders

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Takk McKinley was carted off the field Monday evening in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

McKinley appeared to injury his ankle with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.

After the play, McKinley appeared to grab at his ankle and trainers immediately took the field.

The team called the cart out and McKinley was helped on, taken off the field into the locker room for further evaluation. As he was carted off, tears could be seen streaming down McKinley's face.

Minutes later, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Cleveland had already been down one defensive end with Jadeveon Clowney on the Reserve/COVID-19, among 21 other players.

