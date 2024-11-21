Browns fans hoping Thursday Night Football mojo comes into play against the Steelers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns fans tailgating before any home game approach the pending matchup with unwavering optimism regardless of the opponent.

"We beat the Ravens. We got a shot to beat Pittsburgh," said Joe Schindel of Eastlake.

"Division game, we hate the Steelers so I think we can win it today," added Kyle Osicki of Cleveland.

They are the ultimate glass-half-full crowd as Dustin Bennett shouted out his prediction to all within earshot, "Browns 27, Steelers 14!"

Their optimism does have some merit even though when you look at the proverbial tale of the tape, the records of 8-2 against 2-8 may look like two franchises going in different directions, but fans will point out those games this year were played on Sundays and a Monday. This is a Thursday.

"Why am I here? Thursday night," shouted Bennett. Adding for emphasis, "Browns. Steelers. Cleveland. Ohio."

Yes, Browns fans remember all too well the feeling when Baker Mayfield ended the team's 19-game winless streak in September of 2018, opening up the padlocked beer fridges around Cleveland.

If I'm not mistaken, it was a win that came on?

"Thursday night," answered Schindel.

"I was here for that game," said Larry Pifer of Andover. "Baker came in and that first pass he threw that stadium started shaking man."

And their Thursday night record since that win six years ago- a perfect 6 and 0. The Steelers on the other hand, under Head Coach Mike Tomlin, are 1-7 on the road on Thursday Night Football, with three of those losses coming under the Thursday night lights here in Cleveland.

"It's special, primetime. They standup and play for primetime," said Schindel.

That's even more important this year because what the rest of the league knows about the Browns, they know by our record. As the only game on, this is a chance for them to write their own narrative.

"With a season like we're having the Pittsburgh game, if we can get the win here at home, it's like our Super Bowl so it will be something to celebrate for sure," said Pifer.

