Browns fans may have to pay more at Muni Lot as City Council considers a host of parking changes Downtown

Changes could be coming for how long you can park for free on Downtown Cleveland streets and how much you'll pay to park in the Muni Lot before Browns games.

Legislation was introduced at Monday night's City Council meeting to propose changes to parking in the city including the extension of parking meter enforcement by four hours until 10 p.m. Right now, meter enforcement stops at 6 p.m.

Another big change would increase the maximum amount the city can charge at city-owned lots for special events like Browns games. If approved, parking at the Muni Lot could jump from $30 to as much as $70. Rates will also increase for other lots across the city, including the West Side Market.

The city is also considering getting rid of free parking at meters on Saturdays and Sundays.

More popularly, the legislation allows for the city to get rid of coin parking meters and make the long-awaited move to smart parking meters.

