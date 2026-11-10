Browns gear up hundreds of Unified Flag Football players

CLEVELAND — "A student just came in and he said, ‘This is really cool,’ and I couldn’t say it better,” said Kristi Peters, director of Unified Champion Schools Special Olympics Ohio.

It was a very cool reveal Tuesday morning at Huntington Bank Field for hundreds of kids.

The Cleveland Browns provided brand new, custom uniforms and gear for more than 200 middle and high school Unified Flag Football players from more than 20 Northeast Ohio school districts.

News 5 Cleveland More than 20 NEO school districts got brand new flag football gear from the Browns

The Special Olympics Unified Sports Program brings together students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities to train and compete alongside one another to create an inclusive sports experience built around teamwork, connection and belonging.

Special Olympics Ohio and the Browns have been longtime partners.

"This is about equalizing the playing field for students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities," Peters said. "It’s about bringing people together.”

She said the Browns jumped at the opportunity to provide new equipment for the kids when they heard that many schools had aging uniforms and gear.

The looks on their faces as the kids walked into the locker room Tuesday, saw their new stuff for the first time and tried on their new jerseys were priceless. You could tell they felt like a million bucks.

Tuesday was also about the experience.

After each team got their new jerseys, they then headed into a different room where a photo shoot was set up.

News 5 Cleveland Unified Flag Football players strike a pose in their new gear from the Browns

They got their moment in the spotlight, literally, to show off their new gear. After the kids struck a pose and embraced their inner pro, some Browns players surprised them too.

News 5 Cleveland The Fano Brothers with the Cleveland Browns surprised the kids Tuesday

Browns starting rookie left tackle, Spencer Fano, and his brother, Logan Fano, a defensive end, showed up to encourage the kids and take photos with them.

Spencer said being with the kids was the best part of the day.

"It doesn't get better than that," Spencer Fano said. "Hanging out with them and seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing them have fun.”

"We're all equals, we’re all friends," said Leena Najjar, 17, Westlake peer helper. "We play with them and teach them how to do things, and it’s really fun."

The athletes and their peer helpers told me Tuesday that this was a day they'll never forget.

"I am number 7," said Matthias from Westlake.

I asked him why he picked that number.

"Because it’s the best,” he said with a smile.

Rhys Draves, 17, told me the new jerseys are way better than their old ones. He said he loves flag football because it's an interesting game and his favorite part of the event Tuesday was hanging out with friends.

"Thank you to the Browns for inviting us here," said Majd Sabouni, 15, a Westlake peer helper. "It’s a great experience.”

All of this only adds to the growing enthusiasm as Cleveland prepares to host the Special Olympics USA Games in the summer of 2030.