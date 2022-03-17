Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns QB Baker Mayfield asks for trade, team rejects request

Baker Mayfield
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:12:55-04

CLEVELAND — After the Cleveland Browns pursued a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, quarterback Baker Mayfield has requested a trade from the team. The team is not planning to honor that request, however, a league source confirmed to News 5.

The move comes not long after the team entered the pursuit of Watson. General manager Andrew Berry made clear that the organization would be exploring their options at every position this offseason, including at quarterback.

Mayfield had to have been aware of the situation, but during the process, before the Browns were ruled out of the running for Watson, Mayfield took to social media to share a letter to Cleveland fans, thanking them for their support over the past four years.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process," Mayfield wrote. "I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."

RELATED: 'I have given this franchise everything I have': Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks Cleveland amid uncertain future

While the letter was not a goodbye, but rather a statement surrounding the uncertainty of his future, it read as though the Browns' process had impacted him emotionally.

The Browns' desire to explore possible upgrades at the quarterback position was perhaps the final strain that caused a fracture—felt after a season of disappointment and falling outs—to become a full-on break.

But despite requesting a trade, the Browns do not plan to honor Mayfield's request. At this moment the plan is to move forward with him. How that happens with his desire to be dealt elsewhere will remain to be seen.

Wiith Watson out of the conversation and Mayfield's lack of desire to remain in Cleveland, the Browns have more work to do. The team will need to either work to repair the relationship with Mayfield or look elsewhere to replace him. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may be names the Browns explore moving forward if the fracture between Mayfield is truly irreparable.

RELATED: Browns out of running to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · L · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (26-14)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)