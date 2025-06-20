Browns QB Shedeur Sanders caught speeding in Strongsville a day after his summons for another speeding ticket

Earlier this week, we learned about Browns QB Shedeur Sanders speeding 41 mph over the limit on Interstate 71. News 5 has now learned of an earlier ticket on the same freeway.

According to a ticket written by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, on June 5 at around 5:13 p.m., Sanders was clocked going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-71 southbound. He was driving a Black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The trooper issued him a summons to appear in Medina Municipal Court on Monday, June 16.

On Tuesday, June 17, the day after his summons, Sanders was pulled over by a Strongsville Police officer for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on the same road, this time going northbound.

He was cited for speeding and has a court appearance scheduled for July 3, unless he waives it and pays the fine instead.

The Browns told News 5's Camryn Justice that the team has addressed the tickets with Sanders, and he was taking care of it. They didn't comment further.

