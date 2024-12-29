Watch Now
Browns QB3 Jameis Winston inactive along with WR Cedric Tillman, TE David Njoku against Dolphins

Browns Eagles Football
Chris Szagola/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) gestures before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 17 game on Sunday with some roster changes.

Earlier this week, the Browns signed WR James Proche II to the active roster from the practice squad and also put DT Shelby Harris (elbow) on injured reserve. DT Michael Dwumfour was signed to the practice squad.

RELATED: Browns sign WR James Proche II to active roster; team places DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve

Sunday's inactive players for the Browns are the following:

  • QB Jameis Winston (3QB)
  • WR Cedric Tillman
  • CB Chigozie Anusiem
  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
  • TE David Njoku
