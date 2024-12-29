Browns QB3 Jameis Winston inactive along with WR Cedric Tillman, TE David Njoku against Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 17 game on Sunday with some roster changes.

Earlier this week, the Browns signed WR James Proche II to the active roster from the practice squad and also put DT Shelby Harris (elbow) on injured reserve. DT Michael Dwumfour was signed to the practice squad.

Sunday's inactive players for the Browns are the following:



QB Jameis Winston (3QB)

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Chigozie Anusiem

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

TE David Njoku