Browns re-signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back Jadeveon Clowney to complement the pass-rush opposite of Myles Garrett, re-signing the defensive end to a 1-year deal after weeks of waiting to see if they could get a deal done, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Cleveland had made their push to bring back Clowney, with a source sharing in March that an offer had been given to the defensive end but he had not made a decision at that time.

Last season, Clowney had a resurging season, notching nine sacks, 37 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended. His first season with the Browns showcased the pass-rusher that had made a name for himself in past seasons in Houston.

After having such a strong season with Cleveland last year and forming bonds with his defensive teammates, Clowney wanted to remain in orange and brown if the right deal could be struck. And with the Browns desire to keep the strong pass-rusher to work the line with Garrett, both sides were able to work out a 1-year deal with incentives worked in that made sense for both parties.

Clowney will re-join Garrett, as well Curtis Weaver and new ends Isaac Rochell, Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Weatherly, Chase Winovich and Alex Wright.

The Browns continue working through the offseason with voluntary OTAs scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 24.

