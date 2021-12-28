Browns release WR JoJo Natson from practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns made several roster moves Tuesday including releasing WR Jojo Natson from the practice squad.

WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall were signed to the practice squad. In addition to JoJo Natson, CB Bryan Mills was released from the practice squad.

Natson

Natson played for the University of Akron, where he made an immediate impact for the Zips, recording 837 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns and two more touchdowns as a punt returner. His speed and elusiveness impressed at Akron and helped him find his way into the league.

In March, the Browns signed Natson, a University of Akron star player, to a one year deal.

As an undrafted free agent, Natson bounced from the Colts to the Jets before landing with the Rams where he became a standout return specialist. The Rams waived Natson in March 2020 and the Browns signed him two weeks later.

Cager

As an undrafted free agent, he was signed by the Jets in 2020. He's been in three career games with one start. He's had two receptions for 35 yards and been in two games with the Browns this season. He will wear No. 83

Forristall

He's a rookie out of Alabama who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Tennessee. He's been in two games with the Browns this season. He will wear No. 86.

