Browns rookie, former OSU RB Quinshon Judkins arrested for alleged domestic violence incident in Florida

Cleveland Browns rookie and former Ohio State Buckeye running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Judkins was arrested on Saturday for touch or strike battery, domestic violence.

He is being held at the Broward Sheriff's Office Jail.

The Browns said they are "aware and gathering more information."

The rookie was drafted from OSU during this year's 2025 NFL Draft as the fourth pick of the second round.

He was on the OSU Championship team this past January.

