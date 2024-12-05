Browns say new Brook Park stadium district will add $1.2 billion to the local economy

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns believe a new domed stadium and surrounding development in Brook Park will bring up to 1.5 million more visitors here a year, attracting major concerts that are passing us by and pumping $1.2 billion into Cuyahoga County’s economy.

Those are the headline findings of an economic impact study commissioned by the team. The Browns released a summary of the report on Thursday and gave News 5 an early look at the findings during an interview at the team’s headquarters in Berea.

“We do see this as an opportunity for net new growth,” said Erin Talkington, who leads the sports and entertainment division at RCLCO, a real estate consulting firm that’s been working with the Browns and Haslam Sports Group for several years.

The Browns aren’t releasing a full copy of the RCLCO’s report. But they’re sharing an overview as owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam try to garner support – and public financing – to replace the open-air stadium in Downtown Cleveland with a new suburban venue.

The proposed stadium could cost $2.4 billion, a tab the Haslams hope to split with taxpayers. It would be surrounded by development – apartments, hotels, retail, offices and thousands of parking spaces. That mixed-use project, with a potential $1 billion price tag, would be privately funded.

For months, the Haslams and the Browns have described the Brook Park project as an economic development play. RCLCO’s study uses similar language, saying the planned stadium “is primed for success as an anchor for mixed-use development and as a catalyst to create transformative economic impact for Northeast Ohio and the state.”

That study conflicts with a recent report paid for by the city of Cleveland, which has been fighting to keep the Browns Downtown.

The city’s report, which News 5 obtained last month through a records request, said the Brook Park project will deal a $30 million annual blow to Cleveland’s economy. And the pain could be greater, the city’s consultant wrote, if a suburban stadium takes events away from existing Downtown venues, including Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Talkington dismissed that prospect, saying RCLCO’s research points to substantial gains for Cleveland and the region.

“I mean, there’s always going to be 10 different ways to look at economic impact, and it’s going to be driven by your underlying assumptions. Your knowledge on the project and which viewpoint you’re coming from,” she said. “I think what’s really hard to argue with is that, if you’re bringing 1.5 million new visitors a year to the region … how would that not have a transformative impact?”

Dennis Spronck/News 5 Erin Talkington of RCLCO, right, talks to News 5 reporter Michelle Jarboe about an economic-impact study of the proposed Cleveland Browns stadium district in Brook Park.

The Browns believe a modern, domed stadium could land six to 10 additional major concerts or events each year, drawing crowds of 50,000 or more people. Huntington Bank Field only attracts three such large-scale, non-NFL events in a typical year.

RCLCO believes most of the patrons for those events won’t be local. This year, more than 40% of the people who attended non-NFL events at Huntington Bank Field came here from outside the state, Talkington said.

The study predicts the entire 176-acre development, which could take a decade or more to complete, would create $1.2 billion in new spending and business activity across the county; about $260 million of that would happen off-site.

Of the remaining $1 billion, about 60% would come from the mixed-use project; the rest would be tied to the stadium.

The economic impact outside of Cuyahoga County would be much smaller, at about $181 million a year, the study says.

RCLCO predicts that the project will support almost 5,400 full-time jobs. Two-thirds of those jobs will be on-site, largely fueled by the mixed-use development wrapped around the stadium. The rest of the jobs – 1,980 – would be at other businesses in the region.

And the project could generate more than 6,000 construction jobs a year at its peak. The first phase of construction would take roughly three years and include the 67,500-seat stadium and about 1 million square feet of development, including one or two hotels, more than 400 apartments, retail and 12,000 to 14,000 parking spaces.

Talkington and her colleagues are working on similar projects in other cities where RCLCO represents public-sector entities, private developers and teams.

“There are 43 existing and under-construction sports-anchored, mixed-use projects across the five major leagues in the country,” she said. “It’s driven by a lot of things. Initially, it was … just about capturing the visitor activity and making a better fan experience.”

But teams quickly realized there were opportunities to capture new revenue streams from parking, dining, lodging and people living and working in these large stadium districts.

That’s the idea in Brook Park, where the Haslams are still pulling together financing for their ambitious vision. They’re talking to public-sector entities about issuing bonds to help pay for construction. The debt service on those bonds could be paid using some of the new tax revenues from the project on everything from admissions to parking to hotel stays.

The team’s lease at the city-owned stadium Downtown ends after the 2028 season. The Browns hope to move in 2029, but they’re on a tight timeline to buy the Brook Park land – a former automotive plant property – and start site preparations.

If the move happens, the city of Cleveland expects to lose about $11 million in tax revenues a year. However, the city already spends more than that on debt service and the other costs of owning and maintaining the lakefront stadium.

RCLCO believes a suburban stadium district will be an economic boon to the city since people going to games, concerts and other events will still need to stay at hotels and eat at bars and restaurants in Cleveland. Talkington said spending Downtown, spurred by a new Huntington Bank Field, will actually be higher than it is today.

“You actually are going to see $11 million more in spending Downtown than you do today – just spread over more days,” she said. “So rather than having 10 days where it’s just absolutely mayhem, you’re more likely to have 60 days or 70 days where you have a real impact on the hotel occupancy and on the retail and on the retail and the restaurant spending.”