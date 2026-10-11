Browns win streak snapped by Jets following 17-12 loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Browns' three-game win streak was snapped by the Jets on Sunday.

The Browns lost to the Jets 17-12. Strong defensive performances from both teams, combined with steady rain, kept the game low-scoring.

Watch: News 5's Camryn Justice breaks down the Browns' 'sloppy' performance during their Week 5 loss

Injuries impacted the Browns offensive unit across multiple positions:

Browns News KC Concepcion ruled out of game after head injury caused by Minkah Fitzpatrick Camryn Justice

Braelon Allen ran 22 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter after New York recovered a fumbled punt snap and the Jets ended a three-game skid with a 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns on a rain-soaked Sunday.

Rookie David Bailey had three of New York’s eight sacks of Deshaun Watson, and Geno Smith had a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on the Jets’ first drive, helping snap the Browns’ three-game winning streak.

The Browns had a final chance when they got the ball with 1:41 left and no timeouts. But New York’s defense, as it did all game, stiffened and sealed it when Will McDonald had a strip-sack of Watson on fourth down and recovered the fumble.

Smith finished 17 of 30 for 182 yards and the TD to Wilson, who had seven catches for 104 yards, and Allen ran for 116 yards and the winning touchdown on 24 carries.

This one wasn’t pretty, with a steady rain falling throughout the game as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias blew through the Northeast. But the struggling Jets (2-3) were able to bounce back after giving up a fourth-quarter lead.

Watson, who was 15 of 33 for 155 yards, threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie Denzel Boston to give the Browns (3-2) their first advantage. Andre Szmyt missed the extra point, putting Cleveland up 12-10 with 6:15 left.

The Browns got the ball back moments later when Carson Schwesinger had a strip-sack of Smith and Adin Huntington recovered.

But the Jets forced a three-and-out and then their special teams came through when Rex Sunahara’s high snap went through punter Corey Bojorquez’s hands — perhaps with an assist from the rain — and bounced behind him as several players chased after it and Trevin Wallace recovered for New York.

Three plays later, Allen took a handoff, found a crease off the left side and scooted 22 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jets a 17-12 lead with 3:01 remaining and sent the poncho-wearing fans in the MetLife Stadium stands into a frenzy.