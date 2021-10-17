Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to return with shoulder injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the field Sunday afternoon with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Beckham was seen on the sideline in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals grabbing at his shoulder.

After staff worked on the shoulder, Beckham appeared to be rearing up to enter the game again, putting on his helmet—but shortly after went into the medical tent to be evaluated.

Beckham left the medical tent with trainers and headed back into the locker room for further evaluation.

Before leaving the game, Beckham had two receptions for 42 yards.

Last week against the Chargers, Beckham appeared on the Browns injury report with a shoulder injury but was a full participant all week leading up to the game. He was not on the injury report leading up to the Cardinals game.

