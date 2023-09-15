Brows fan throws beer can 50 yards to worker on passing ship

Last Sunday’s Browns tailgate ended up being a special one for a group of fans who witnessed what could have been the best completion of the day, and it came before the Browns game even kicked off.

“A friend of mine yelled to the passing ship, ‘Hey man, you want a beer?” The guy says, ‘Yeah, but you can’t make that throw’… I’m like, challenge accepted,” Andrew Butts said.

That’s right, Andrew threw a can of Garage Beer from the banks of the Cuyahoga River to a passing freighter over 50 yards away. And the worker caught it.

Video proof was recorded by Andrew’s cousin, Brian Kelly.

“I saw him doing something that I thought was going to be stupid,” Kelly said. “But it ended up becoming totally epic!”

The video has been viewed on social media over 100,000 times, with viewers from all over the world.

“We’ve even had Pittsburgh fans,” Kelly said.

People with Garage Beer have even been in contact with Andrew and Brian, and tee shirts are being printed.

No one is suggesting anybody else try this, it could be dangerous, and everything happened to go perfectly on that day. Even Andrew won’t try it again.

“Nope. Retire on top!” Butts said.

