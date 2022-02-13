Brunswick church holding 'Souper Bowl of Caring' fundraiser to tackle hunger

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Saint Ambrose Catholic Parish, a church located in Brunswick, is holding an event for Super Bowl weekend, raising funds in an effort to "tackle hunger."

The "Souper Bowl of Caring" fundraiser will run through Sunday, Feb. 13 with the church's junior high and high school teens working together to collect more than $15,000 to fund the monthly community meals and food distributions.

Parishioners attending weekend Mass at the church can buy snacks as part of the fundraiser ranging from buffalo chicken dip to chocolate cheesecake dip and more.

Those looking to help contribute to the fundraiser can also do so online here, or by leaving their donation at the front desk of the church before Feb. 13.

