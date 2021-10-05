Brunswick church raises money to help safety forces

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A new piece of equipment could save the lives of people trapped on ice or in the water in Medina and southern Cuyahoga counties.

It’s called a Rapid Deployment Craft.

The Brunswick and Brunswick Hills Fire Departments took part in their first water rescue exercise with the new apparatus on Monday.

“Calling the Medina County All Hazards Team could be a bit of a lengthy time to wait, this just allows us to get the resources out there much quicker,” said Brunswick Hills Assistant Fire Chief Tim Haas.

“We have it in a police car here in the city of Brunswick and it will be able to deploy it instantaneously,” said Brunswick Fire Chief Greg Glauner.

The Rapid Deployment Craft is about $5,000. But it is not a cost to taxpayers because the money came from St. Colette Catholic Church in Brunswick.

The money came from a 911 fundraiser.

“We’ve got to do more than just say thank you,” said Ed Pfahl, St. Colette Assistant Financial Director.

The church wanted to help first responders.

“I got tired of hearing defund the police,” he said.

That’s when Pfahl came up with the idea to cover the church lawn with American flags, each representing a donation. The church was able to raise more than $10,000 and instead of buying one Rapid Deployment Craft, the church funded two. One to be shared by Brunswick, Brunswick Hills, Hinckley, and Valley City. The other is shared by Strongsville and North Royalton.

“Our parish is unique, we represent five cities. Strongsville, North Royalton, Brunswick, Brunswick Hills, and Hinckley,” said Pfahl.

The inspiration came from the pastor of St. Colette to never forget the September 11 attacks.

“All of this can’t be forgotten, it’s got to be remembered,” said Fr. William Krizner. “911 left an impact on my life. At the time, I was Chaplin at Holy Name High School, I was with thousands of kids and I had to make the announcement the towers were struck."

Now, there is hope that lives can be saved from the donations raised from a day that many will never forget.

“This equipment will in fact save lives, they’re positive of that happening,” said Krizner.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.