Brunswick City School District employee arrested Friday morning

A Brunswick City School District employee was arrested on a warrant out of Lorain County Friday morning, according to Brunswick Police.

Around 7 a.m., the district’s Coordinator of Special Education was arrested and charged with interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, according to the Elyria Municipal Court.

The district released a statement Friday and said the incident was unrelated to school district business and said the employee had been placed on administrative leave.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one concern. This matter is independent of her professional responsibilities,” the district said. “During the course of any police investigation unrelated to Brunswick City School District business, we will have no other comments.”