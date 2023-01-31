Brunswick City School District to push again for new high school after failing in last November's election

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — In less than 90 days, voters in Brunswick and Brunswick Hills will come together again to make an important decision regarding the future of students’ education in their school district

“Ultimately, we have failing systems in our high school, and we know that it needs to be replaced,” said Brunswick City School District Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer.

You may remember our previous story last September where we showed you the high school’s conditions.

Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer says the problems they experienced then are still going on and worsening.

“It is a failing HVAC system and a failing roof. We have garbage cans that collect rainwater in the hallway. We have garbage cans in the hallway that collect a liquid that is pouring from our HVAC system,” said Niedermeyer.

Hopeful the community would hear their cry for help, the school district placed a bond issue on last November’s ballot, only for it to fall shy of nearly 900 votes.

“I’m not in support of it in as that I don’t have any children going there, I graduated from there, but I still question their spending,” said Brunswick Hills resident, Neal Keaton.

However, voters like Christy Colosimo give the school district hope to try again, which Niedermeyer says the board of education has decided to do this May.

“We definitely support the high school. We’ve got three young girls, so they’re going to start kindergarten next year, so we definitely want to see Brunswick High School getting redone, levy passing,” said Brunswick resident, Christy Colosimo.

If passed, the bond issue would cost taxpayers $7.14 per $100,000 of home value.

“The taxing on my tax fees is basically 80% for the school system, and it’s got to stop some place,” said Keaton.

Niedermeyer understands inflation isn’t making things easier for families; but, he says the plan will cost more – if they don’t receive support now.

“We have a 13-month window, and we have a $42.6 million coupon from the state of Ohio that we’d like to use. We’d like to take advantage of those funds,” said Niedermeyer.

“Think of the next generations and the future children, and what they can do for our cities, so I hope you’ll consider voting for the school to pass,” said Colosimo.

