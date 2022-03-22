Brunswick High School closed Tuesday following bomb threat; no devices found

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Brunswick High School was closed for the day following a bomb threat earlier in the morning.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, the threat was reported just before 6:30 a.m.

The district closed the building after receiving the report.

Police said they checked the school and the surrounding area, and no devices were found.

"The investigation into the origin of the threat is active and ongoing. Additional details will be provided as they become available," police said.

School officials said they will provide additional information later today.

No further information was provided.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.