Brunswick Police involved in standoff with 36-year-old man barricaded inside home

For over seven hours, Brunswick Police have been on the scene of a standoff on Grafton Road.

Just before 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Brunswick officers responded to the 2800 block of Grafton Road in an attempt to arrest a 36-year-old man for a Federal Supervised Release Violation warrant, police said.

After confirming the man was at the residence, officers announced their presence, and the man barricaded himself in the basement of the home with an unknown woman, police said.

The man, who is known to have guns, made threats to harm law enforcement; officers established, and the Southwest Enforcement Bureau SWAT team was activated, police said.

Negotiators are on scene actively speaking with the man for his surrender, police said. Current resident and commuter restrictions are in place.

Grafton Road is closed eastbound at Salem Lane and is also closed westbound at W. 130th Street.

