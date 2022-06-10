'Build the Bridge' football camp returns for second year

CLEVELAND — The "Build the Bridge" football camp returned to Cleveland on Thursday. The sold out recruiting showcase took place at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This marked the second consecutive year for the camp, which gave local athletes the chance to compete in front of more than 25 college scouts. Three-hundred-and-twenty-five high school juniors and seniors from around the area participated, in hopes of elevating their chances to play football at the next level.

The camp was coordinated by the Oberlin College football coaching staff, with assistance from various college coaches around Northeast Ohio. "Build the Bridge" was started in 2020 to help propel social change, using football as a platform.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.