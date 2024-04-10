Builders break ground for 2024 'A Home for the Holidays' house

Builders began breaking ground on the 2024 A Home for the Holidays house on Tuesday.

The house will be located in Highland Heights and will be a ranch-style home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a three-car garage.

Tickets to win the home help grant wishes for critically ill children.

Tickets cost $100 and all of the money raised stays local.

The raffle will be held at the end of the year, and we will keep you updated when tickets go on sale.