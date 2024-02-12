'Bullets don’t have eyes': Cleveland Police investigating walk-by shooting caught on camera

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police said they're investigating a "walk-by" shooting that happened Friday, Feb. 9, near Denison Avenue. and W. 90th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured two people walking down a sidewalk, pulling out guns and firing multiple shots.

One nearby resident said at least two bullets entered their apartment.

Diamond Caldwell said she was getting her family ready for school when the shooting happened.

"We don't know why or who it was, but it's just like please stay away from here," Caldwell said. "It's like no one's thinking about our children. We don't want anything to happen. Bullets don't have eyes."

Another neighbor, Amanda, has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She said police can't fix issues of violence without a committed community.

"People need to be aware and if they see something, say something," she said. "It's going to take neighborhoods. It's going to take people being aware of what's going on."

Another woman, Sam, has two children and was awakened by the gunfire. She said gunfire in the area isn't abnormal, and it's concerning.

"It's scary. It's scary," Sam said. "I don't like to be by the windows especially at night."

Caldwell said the incident has her looking to move. She said it's something her family shouldn't have to do to have peace of mind.

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police. Tips can remain anonymous.

"It's one thing to say, 'I'm protecting myself', but it's another thing when you're literally the reason of someone else being harmed."