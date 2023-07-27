Burglar falls from bank drive-thru ceiling into recycling bin, right in front of 2 Huron officers

A 27-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after Huron Police officers responded to a burglar alarm and watched him fall out of an access panel and into a recycling bin placed underneath.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a bank in the 2400 block of University Drive East.

Police responded to the alarm and searched the area but didn't see anyone. Moments later, officers heard noises coming from inside the awning over the drive-thru. Body camera footage shows a hatch open on the underside of the awning, and the man drops out and lands inside a blue recycling bin.

Police immediately took the man into custody. He's been charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He's also charged with safecracking, a fourth-degree felony.

The man is currently being held in the Huron County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.