Burton Windsor Road is closed between Old State and Hale Roads in Middlefield Township due to a fire

Burton Windsor Road is closed between Old State and Hale Roads in Middlefield Township after a structure fire, according to a Facebook post from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the 13800 block of Station Road, according to a tweet from the Chardon Fire Department.

Ladder & Tanker at Middlefield Fire 13851 Station Rd; Middlefield Twp Type: Working Structure Fire — Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) March 10, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

