Burton Windsor Road is closed between Old State and Hale Roads in Middlefield Township due to a fire

Kyle Bennett
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 09, 2023
Burton Windsor Road is closed between Old State and Hale Roads in Middlefield Township after a structure fire, according to a Facebook post from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the 13800 block of Station Road, according to a tweet from the Chardon Fire Department.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

