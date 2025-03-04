Bus driver honored after safely evacuating students from burning bus in Cleveland Heights

A Cleveland Heights bus driver was honored Monday night for his heroic actions when a bus caught fire.

On the morning of Feb. 27, the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District bus caught fire while transporting 15 Monticello Middle Schoolers.

No injuries reported after school bus bursts into flames in Cleveland Heights

All 15 students and the bus driver, Dorian Pace, made it out safely and another district vehicle transported everyone to school.

Cuyahoga Council honored Pace during its meeting.

The district superintendent and many parents credited the driver's quick action, the students' cooperation and annual bus evacuation drills for the outcome.