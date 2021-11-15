Bus routes delayed, canceled for several school districts Monday due to staffing issues

Three school districts across the area have delayed or canceled some bus routes Monday citing staffing issues.

Bay Village

Bay Village Schools announced Sunday evening that Bus 7 won't be in operation Monday.

The district said the situation was due to a staffing issue.

"Thank you for making arrangements to get your child to and from school if they ride Bus 7. We apologize for the inconvenience," the district said.

Bus 7 Update for Monday, November 15th:



We are unable to staff the Bus 7 routes for Normandy, Westerly, and BMS tomorrow. Thank you for making arrangements to get your child to and from school if they ride Bus 7. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Bay Village Schools (@BaySchoolsOH) November 15, 2021

Streetsboro

Bus 6 won't run Monday. The district said it was due to a staffing issue.

Wooster

The Wooster City School District said a driver shortage has caused some bus schedule delays for Monday morning.

The following buses and routes are affected:



Bus #4 HS & EW will be approx 30 minutes late AM

Bus #6 HS & EW will be approx 15 minutes late AM

Bus #18 HS & EW will be approx 30 minutes late AM

Bus #19 HS & EW will be approx 15 minutes late AM

Bus #35 Kean will be approx 20 minutes late AM

Bus #6 Melrose will be approx 20 minutes late AM

Bus #18 Elementary will be approx 20 minutes late AM

Bus #4 Parkview will be approx 20 minutes late AM

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding during this challenging time," the district said.

