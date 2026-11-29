CLEVELAND — It’s shaping up to be a busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend in downtown Cleveland, with sports, shopping and holiday festivities bringing thousands of people into the city.

Saturday’s activities included Small Business Saturday, giving shoppers an opportunity to support local businesses, along with the Cleveland Monsters hosting a game and the WinterLand kickoff at Public Square.

And the excitement continues Sunday with another packed lineup of sports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are scheduled to take the court at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Cleveland Browns playing in primetime Sunday evening.

Julia Matter, managing director of external affairs and communications, says the weekend’s sports schedule alone is expected to draw significant crowds downtown.

“We’re expecting over 100,000 people to attend sports games alone,” Matter said. “Not to mention the tens of thousands who come to Public Square for the WinterLand kickoff.”

With so much happening in one area, city leaders are encouraging visitors to explore more than just the sporting events.

That includes visiting downtown restaurants, shopping at local businesses and taking part in the holiday activities happening throughout the area.

“Downtown Cleveland's always the place to be, but it’s especially the case this weekend this weekend," Matter said.

Visitors can find information about holiday events and a directory of downtown restaurants, shops and other destinations here.