Busy Sunday in Medina for Annual Affair on the Square

MEDINA, Ohio — Every second Saturday in Aug., thousands show up to Medina’s downtown for the city’s annual ‘Affair on the Square.’

The unique event gives local entrepreneurs like Emmaleigh Billesback the chance to interact with people in the community and display their handmade crafts.

“Being able to do this event, Linda does such a beautiful job putting this on,” said Billesback.

Billesback is the co-owner of this woodworking business called Sawdust & Daisies.

She and her husband Jess specialize in creating custom woodwork pieces with an emphasis on providing motivation.

“Our heart here is bringing what we’ve designed to people. Like I said earlier, instead of scrolling Pinterest, scroll our shop,” said Billesback.

For its 31st year, Linda Loveless says more than 160 vendors participated in the annual event.

Loveless is the founder of the event and says she is grateful for the community’s support in keeping her dream alive.

“All of these vendors are entrepreneurs. They had a vision. They had a passion, and they followed it, and if I can help bring people to them and for one day make them successful, that means a lot to me,” said Loveless.

