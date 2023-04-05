Butter company looks for solutions after Kent neighbors file noise complaints

KENT, Ohio — Neighbors on Shaw Drive in Kent describe the frequent, low-pitch sounds in their neighborhood in a variety of ways. Some compare it to a helicopter, traffic noise, or the whir of a distant lawnmower.

“It almost makes me think it’s like a monster,” said Jare Sitko.

Karen Dobrilovic said, “It sounds almost like a loud car or truck, the motor: ‘mmm, mmm, mmm.’ A couple of times I got up it was so loud, I thought it was sitting right out here.”

Since mid-2022, residents in the Crossings at Golden Pond community, and their neighbors, have reported the sound growing in frequency and intensity. They believe it’s coming from the nearby Land O’Lakes facility on Mogadore Road.

News 5 Photojournalist Cody Murphy

“We like their butter, but we don’t like their noise,” Sitko said.

By spring 2023, the city has fielded dozens of noise complaints about the factory.

“People say they’re moving out and they’re worried it’s going to lower the property value,” said Sitko. “Sometimes I lay my head on my pillow and it’s vibrating. And I have to move my head around and get it so it’s not vibrating. And then I can hear it when I’m walking him between the condos.”

News 5 The Kent Land O'Lakes facility is separated from the neighborhood by a wooded area.

Some neighbors told News 5 the noise does not bother them. Others said they feel it’s drastically affecting their quality of life.

“It doesn’t matter what time you go to sleep. You hear this noise constantly going on,” said Dobrilovic.

She flipped through a notebook she keeps near her bed to log the date, time, and description of noises that woke her throughout the night. It’s included multiple entries per night since January.

“I’ve got the television on, I’ve got those waxy ear things, I put those in, I take a sleeping pill. Other than putting a pillow over my head, I don’t know what else to do,” she said.

One neighbor said he had been having weekly conversations about the noise with the Land O’Lakes facility’s management, but the contact dropped off in November.

After that, the residents on Shaw Drive and some of their neighbors on nearby Sunnybrook Road signed a petition, held town hall meetings, and reached out to their representatives for help finding a solution.

Ward 3 City Council member Robin Turner told News 5 he and several other city leaders met with Land O’Lakes management in late March. The company pledged to investigate the cause of the problem and address it.

The next week, Land O’Lakes sent the following statement to neighbors:

“Land O’Lakes is committed to being a good community partner and is proud to have operations in the city of Kent. We are committed to evaluating this issue and doing the right thing. While we do not have a definitive answer on where this noise is coming from, we are working with a third-party professional noise consultant to perform a study in the community to investigate further. We will work closely with the city in conducting this study.”

Some said they’re optimistic the company will honor its commitment and find a quick solution. Others added they’re grateful to have the facility in their community, but hope for peace and quiet soon.

“We’re not trying to ruin their reputation, we don’t want them to leave town, we don’t want them to do anything but put up a noise barrier. That’s the only thing we’re asking for - cut down on the noise,” said Dobrilovic.

Council member Turner said the company has been cooperative and helpful in the process. He expects the noise consultant company to wrap up its work in the coming weeks.

News 5 reached out to Land O’Lakes for comment but has not yet heard back.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.