Bystanders in Cleveland Heights shoot at vehicle to stop it driving 'erratically' through park

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police officers took a motorist into custody Friday night after the person drove through a fence into a park and struck two parked cars, only stopping after two bystanders shot at it.

It happened at Forest Hills Park around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene for someone "driving erratically and shots fired," police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle was initially heading south on Lee Boulevard when it crashed through a fence and went into the park and then into a parking lot where it hit the two other cars. From there, the motorist drove back into the park and across a baseball field.

Police said at least two individuals at the park "shot at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. The driver of the vehicle then stopped and was subsequently taken into custody."

No one was shot and police said they don't believe anyone was hit by the vehicle. A few minor injuries were reported, but those were from people trying to run away from the vehicle, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

Authorities didn't say what possible charges the driver is facing or if the individuals who shot at the vehicle could face charges.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 216-321-1234.

