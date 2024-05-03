Can cash incentives turn the tide for short-staffed police departments? Mansfield PD is giving it a try

How does an extra $15,000 on top of your salary sound? It's what the Mansfield Police Department is offering as it struggles to hire new patrol officers.

"We're a blue-collar police department, I call it," said Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann.

He said the starting pay for an officer is $56,000. Officers work 8-hour shifts and handle their fair share of emergency calls.

"None of us got into this job for the pay," Bammann said. "That hasn't changed, but it is a calling."

Bammann has been part of the force for more than 20 years. He became chief last month. His father's a retired sergeant who spent his career with the Mansfield Police Department.

The new chief needs patrol officers. He said the department is budgeted for 87 officers but currently has 76.

"What kind of effect can being down have on the community?" I said.

"All of our units have reduced in the staffing level, so our detective bureau or drug unit… so that we could backfill into patrol," Bammann said. "Because ultimately our primary function, you know, is the streets."

He said last year, the city had a record 12 homicides, and officers are fighting familiar battles with drugs and juveniles with guns.

"Our detectives are overloaded. The drug work is overloaded," Bammann said. "So it just kind of keeps backing up."

Bammann realized money can be a motivator. So he's trying to use it to turn the tide by advertising a $15,000 hiring incentive.

"You get that full amount, though, on day one," Bammann said.

Those taking the civil service applicants and current officers at other departments seeking to make a lateral move are eligible.

The cash comes from the unspent personnel fund of the police budget.

A recipient has to make a five-year commitment to Mansfield PD. If they leave early, they must pay back a prorated amount.

"Divisions of police are trying to be creative to not only recruit individuals but also to keep them around," said Professor Daniel Flannery. He works at the Mandel School at Case Western Reserve University and serves as director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education.

Flannery studies various facets of policing and violence. He said social, political and increased job pressures are complicating hiring efforts.

"You're no longer just responsible for a law enforcement response. You're responsible for responding to mental health crises and domestic violence and safety issues around traffic stops and incidents that continue to increase," Flannery said.

Competition is fierce among agencies and departments when recruiting.

Flannery said changes like relaxing tattoo bans, allowing take-home vehicles and offering more workforce development opportunities to officers bring more work-life balance that younger generations seek.

"We need law enforcement as a partner with the community, with public health and with other individuals to address things that are going on in the community," Flannery said.

All while maintaining high training and accountability standards.

Bammann said he's tuned into work-life balance issues and pointed out an updated workout room at the department and renovations happening in locker rooms.

"What is your selling point; why come work for the Mansfield police department?" I said.

"We have that support… politically, locally. We've got a great working relationship with this community," Bammann said.

The department is offering its next civil service exam later this month. CLICK HERE for more information.