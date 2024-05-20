Canton Fire Department urging awareness after firefighter dies from suicide

CANTON, Ohio — An American flag flew gently in the breeze at half-staff Monday outside of Fire Station #1 in Canton.

Inside, the gear of Jared Kneale, including his helmet, gloves and boots, were displayed by a fire truck as a tribute to a man who was loved by so many.

"Words can't express the loss. Jared was a great guy. He's the guy that everybody ran to. He was the guy who lit up the room," said Division Chief Steven Henderson.

On a touching Canton Fire Facebook post, Kneale was also remembered as the "head chef" at the station who had an infectious laugh and always looked to help others.

Firefighters were devastated to learn that Kneale, a 42-year-old married father of six children, died from suicide last Friday.

With permission from Kneale's family, firefighters shared part of the story to create awareness, and because they believe something positive must come out of the death.

"We don't want this to go unnoticed. It's a difficult time for the fire department family, and it's a very difficult time for his family. We want to make sure we get the word out that if you're having issues— police, fire, any responders— say something. We support each other," said Henderson.

Henderson said Kneale had indicated he was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, in part, because of some of the difficult calls he had responded to, including an arson that took the life of a man earlier this month.

"We were doing everything we could to support him. He was getting help," Henderson said. "Firefighters and police officers, we all think we're Superman and invincible. We're not."

Elena Aslanides-Kandis, the suicide and resiliency services coordinator at Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, stressed that even in the darkest of times, hope is available.

She said to look for warning signs of suicide, especially if people talk of losing hope.

"Any types of change in behavior— withdrawing, depressed, maybe feeling like a burden— are all warning signs that you should be checking in and just saying, 'Hey, I noticed things are off and I want to check in and see how things are going,'" Aslanides-Kandis said.

She also said the risk for PTSD and depression is five times greater for first responders compared to the average civilian.

"On an average in their career, they're going to experience about 188 critical incidents in comparison to one or two as a civilian," Aslanides-Kandis said.

Through their anguish, firefighters said it's important to remember Kneale while continuing to advocate for firefighter mental health.

"Don't suffer in silence," Henderson said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988, which is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or the Stark County Crisis Line at 330-452-6000.