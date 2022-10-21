Canton man arrested on murder charge in connection with 4-month-old son's death

CANTON, Ohio — A 24-year-old Canton man wanted for murder in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son last year was arrested Thursday night by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

The man was wanted for murder, felonious assault and endangering children, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Aug. 31, 2021, police and EMS responded to a home in Canton to find the baby unresponsive, the release states. The child was transported to Mercy Medical Center. Canton Police conducted an investigation of the baby’s injuries, and on Oct. 13, he was indicted by a grand jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Members of the NOVFTF began investigating the man’s whereabouts, and late Thursday night, members of the task force located him outside his place of employment in Canton and arrested him. He was booked without incident into the Stark County Jail.

