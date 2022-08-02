Canton man pleads guilty in federal court to breaching Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A 55-year-old Canton man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's Capitol.

The defendant, John Douglas Wright, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities said Wright organized two charter buses and traveled with around 100 people to Washington D.C. and then entered the capitol grounds illegally.

Once there, he tried to push through a metal barricade held by federal law enforcement officers but was unsuccessful. Minutes later, he successfully bypassed another barricade and entered the Capitol building, authorities said.

While inside, Wright posted a video on Facebook Live, smoked a cigarette and then left. He posted the following statements on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

"SET ON NICE BENCH IN ROTUNDA AND HAD A SMOKE.”

“YESTERDAY WAS A PRACTICE RUN.”

“I THINK WE NEED TO MAKE HOME VISITS."

He was arrested on May 3. He's one of more than 850 people who have been arrested across the country in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28. He faces a maximum of up to 20 years in prison, authorities said. He also faces possible fines.

