Canton Police release body cam video showing officer fatally shooting man after responding to disturbance call

CANTON, Ohio — Newly-released body camera video of a deadly shooting by a Canton police officer last week shows it took less than 36 seconds for a response to a call about a neighborhood disturbance to turn deadly.

Police records show Officer Jacob Dryden and his partner were dispatched to a report of neighbors fighting around 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday night.

As officers arrived outside the home in the 300 block of 25th Street Southwest, video shows 41-year-old Jeffrey Neff take off running.

“Hello, why you running bro?” Dryden is heard asking as he runs after Neff.

Dryden and his partner chase Neff through a backyard, over a fence and across an interstate entrance ramp.

“He’s running on the highway,” Dryden tells dispatchers.

Dryden chases Neff into a grassy area. As the officer rounds a couple of trees, what sounds like a gunshot is heard on the video.

Dryden raises his gun and returns fire. More than a dozen shots can be heard.

“Shots fired, shots fired, suspect down,” Dryden tells dispatchers. “Get me everybody now!”

Dryden told his partner he was grazed by the gunshot.

“I’m not bleeding, bro,” said Dryden. “It hit me in the leg right here.”

Neff was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another officer wrote that Dryden’s pant leg was torn, and it appeared the bullet ricocheted off a zipper on the officer’s pocket.

“This incident illustrates the dangers faced too frequently by police officers,” said Canton Police Chief John Gabbard in a statement. “Regardless of the circumstances, any loss of life is tragic, and I am prayerful that Mr. Neff’s family will find peace.”

Gabbard also provided this statement on Dryden's status as of Thursday afternoon:

After the incident, Officer Dryden was immediately placed on paid administrative leave. On Monday, June 12th, he began a combination of Administrative Leave/Administrative Duty while the investigation continues. This type of return to work is trauma-informed, which means Officer Dryden will have the opportunity to serve an administrative function at his pace while focusing on his emotional and mental wellness. There is no set time frame for a return to his regular assignment (patrol) nor is there any set combination of administrative leave and administrative duty, as his readiness and his need for leave will be evaluated as needed.



A spokesman said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues its investigation into the shooting.

