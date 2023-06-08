Watch Now
Multiple police agencies on scene for incident in Canton

Multiple police units are on scene for an incident near 25th Street Southwest and I-77 North.
Posted at 11:37 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 23:40:48-04

Canton Police are on scene at an incident near 25th Street Southwest and I-77 in Canton.

News 5's overnight photographer Mike Vielhaber captured footage of more than half a dozen police vehicles, including Canton Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officers and troopers could be seen walking through the scene, which was taped off.

News 5 is working to learn more about what happened.

