Car getting car wash catches fire; Sharon Township Fire Department responds quickly

The Sharon Township Fire Department responded to a call for a van on fire in a car wash on Medina Road in Medina Friday afternoon, according to STFD.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire within three minutes.

According to STFD, the occupants were evacuated when crews arrived and no injuries were sustained.

The photos above show the damage to the van. There was minimal damage to the car wash.

Granger Township Fire Department, Wadsworth Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.